Readers angered at ‘disgusting news’ life-saving service in South Tyneside could be at risk

Gazette readers have given an overwhelming thumbs down to a council review which could see some school crossing patrols in South Tyneside being withdrawn.

The Gazette reported on Thursday that the life-saving service is to be reviewed by South Tyneside Council as part of plans to reduce costs. Readers reacted with anger on the paper’s Facebook page.

Disgusting, getting rid of such an important service, we’re supposed to encourage kids to walk to school but take away the safe crossings. Disgrace Marilyn Parkinson

Louise Lou Northam posted: “By cutting jobs such as lollipop people how is that road safety?? More like road hazard!! Leave the lollipop people alone council – just ridiculous!”

Rachael Rylance added: “They have already got rid of one of the estate I walk on its not safe for me to cross the road never mind when I have several children following behind too.”

Michael Bayles said: “Playing with the lives of ordinary people, young and old.”

Some were particularly angered as the news came after the council’s cabinet agreed to introduce a £30 charge for the collection of green waste bins as of next year.

Joanne Rachael Hansen posted: “So the safety of our children is less important and paying £30 for them to empty our green bins is more important????”

Gillian Lansdell added: “So they saying they have no money and need cut backs but they are building 100’s of new homes, so will be racking in council tax from all these new homes, plus all these new homes means extra cars on the roads around South Tyneside at rush hour traffic! so the solution is to take away road safety!!! Absolutely disgusting.”

The council confirmed on Thursday that school crossing patrols would be reviewed to ensure they are “effective, efficient and value for money for our taxpayers.”

Its statement that it would involve introducing a “more flexible service” and moving staff to areas of “genuine need”.