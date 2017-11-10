Readers check in with views on South Tyneside hotel offer

A bid to build a new budget hotel in South Shields has awakened dream – as well as nightmare – scenarios among Gazette readers.

The Gazette revealed bosses at Travelodge are bidding to entice council chiefs with an offer to open their second hotel in South Tyneside.

They want the council - or another source - to pay for the build which would be on unused local authority land.

As reward, the council would either retain ownership and receive an annual rent or sell the development with Travelodge as its operator.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed it is looking to build a hotel by the riverside in South Shields and would consider any proposal by Travelodge.

Gazette readers too to our Facebookk page to identify their favoured locations – from Ocean Road to South Shields’ renowned seafront.

Neil Coltman said derelict space at Bede Industrial Estate, near Tesco, was best, adding: “That land has been lying doing nothing for ages and it’s just off the main road.

“Must be a few businesses that would benefit from a lodge there.”

Rob Dall suggested land opposite Hogarths pub in Mile End Road, while Tonia Kaid Mckie said: “The office block opposite the gym at the town hall.”

The former Utilitywise office at Low Row, Market Dock, and empty offices next to South Shields town hall, were identified by and Helen Mitchell and Gav Smith.

David Brown said the former Streamline garage in Burrow Street, would be best, while Scott Oliphant insisted: “What about the empty ground at the pier, where Sambucas used to be?”

Gary Roberts said a hotel would be appropriate on the Gypsies Green athletics stadium at Sea Road, adding: “They had plans to build on it a few years back.”

Kevin Howell suggested the Mill Dam, while Susan Parker identified the Water’s Edge pub site, near Trow Rocks.

Susan Spokes advocated Temple Park to “get rid of dirty leisure centre”, while Charlie Pearson wants to build on the former Hebburn Baths.

But Kim Tierney demanded: “Leave South Shields as it is, perfect, why change something that’s doing fine. That’s why I moved here, it’s perfect.”

And John Brown added: “South Shields needs a premium hotel chain not another budget one.”

Travelodge operates over 500 hotels, including one at Whitemare Pool, South Tyneside.

The company plans to open another 200 hotels in the next decade, many through similar local authority partnerships.

Its successful partnerships are in Aylesbury, Bicester, Dudley, Eastleigh, Redhill, Telford, and Thetford.