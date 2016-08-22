Readers have their say over the reopening of former Bede’s World

Gazette readers have welcomed the re-opening of a South Tyneside tourist attraction which was forced to close due to financial issues.

It was revealed last week that Jarrow’s former Bede’s World will welcome back visitors in October, under the management and guidance of charity Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle (STAN).

Renamed Jarrow Hall – Anglo Saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum, it will have more interactive events to broaden its appeal as a unique family-orientated visitor experience – with added elements to secure its commercial viability.

The site’s shock closure in February saw thousands of people from across the globe signing a petition for it to be saved.

Gazette readers have took to our website and Facebook page to express their delight.

Katy Ford wrote: “Fantastic news that Bede’s World will be open to community and visitors in October. The future looks great, special ‘Thank You’ to Groundwork and all the volunteers for all the repair/tidy up over the past few months. Onward and upward to promoting Venerable Saint Bede and his legacy, to scholars around the word.”

Stevie-Jay Elliott added: “Chuffed to bits! Best place I ever worked.”

Although a few readers were a bit puzzled by the name change.

Jackie Stephenson asked: “Why rename it? It’s Bede’s World.”