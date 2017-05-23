Readers react in anger to vandals targeting Hebburn’s elderly residents

Vandals who have been cutting pensioner’s phone lines putting lives as risk have been labelled “scum.”

Abour 20 residents living in bungalows in Lilac Walk, Poplar Close and Beresford Avenue in Hebburn have been targeted in the mindless attacks in the past few months, which has seen their TV aerials and phone lines cut.

It has left many vulnerable elderly people without access to a potentially life-saving warden scheme.

Police patrols have been stepped up - by both plain-clothed and uniformed officer - in a bid to catch the culprits and officers are also working alongside South Tyneside Homes and the local councillors to support the residents.

Local councillor, Coun John McCabe, said: “These elderly people rely on this service in case they have slips or trips. The service also checks up on them but, if the line is cut, they don’t have this vital service available to them.”

Gazette readers have taken to social media in a show of anger and disgust,

Lorraine Carling wrote: “Disgrace. There is nothing safe any more. Hope you catch them.”

Lauren M Fada posted: “My first thought was that they doing it so they can rob them without them phoning the police. Scum.”

Sam Doyle wrote: “Scum bags.”

Helen Bardwell posted: “My mam’s was cut around six weeks ago after she had surgery. Virgin Media were brilliant and it was reinstated within 16 hours but she wasn’t the firs. This has been going in for months.”

Anyone who sees anyone acting suspiciously in the area is asked to call police on 101 or the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.