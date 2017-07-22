Red arrows pay tribute to tragic South Shields teenagers Chloe and Liam

The red arrows made a love heart in the sky for South Shields' tragic sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Currie.

During Sunderland Airshow this afternoon the pilots created a blue heart with an arrow through it dedicated to the pair who were killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.

This was the second such tribute from the Red Arrows, who last night dedicated a heart in the sky to six-year-old Bradley Lowery, who lost his battle with neuroblastoma.

Watch: Red Arrows' Saturday display at Sunderland Airshow

