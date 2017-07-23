Red Ten sad to be signing off from Sunderland International Airshow

Mike 'Lingy' Ling is making his last visit to Sunderland International Airshow as the Red Arrows commentator - or Red Ten.

"I have been with the team for nine years, three as a display pilot, then six as Red Ten," he said.

"I am definitely going to miss it. It is always difficult leaving a high-performance, close-knit team like this.

"But I am joining the Central Flying School as an examiner, so I will still be flying.

"I am really going to miss Sunderland. The people here are absolutely brilliant - I see the same faces here year after year, which is great."