Red Ten sad to be signing off from Sunderland International Airshow

Red Arrows commentator Mike 'Lingy' Ling is making his last visit to Sunderland International Airshow.
Mike 'Lingy' Ling is making his last visit to Sunderland International Airshow as the Red Arrows commentator - or Red Ten.

"I have been with the team for nine years, three as a display pilot, then six as Red Ten," he said.

"I am definitely going to miss it. It is always difficult leaving a high-performance, close-knit team like this.

"But I am joining the Central Flying School as an examiner, so I will still be flying.

"I am really going to miss Sunderland. The people here are absolutely brilliant - I see the same faces here year after year, which is great."