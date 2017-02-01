Regional success for South Tyneside pupils as they win chemistry contest

Youngsters from Jarrow beat off competition from across the North East to win a regional science competition.

Four pupils from Jarrow School, based in Field Terrace, were victorious in the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) Schools Chemistry Competition for the North East, held at Newcastle University.

Year 11 student Izzy Saint, Year 10 pupil Sam Woodhouse and Year 9 duo Izzi Campbell and Reece Connelly have been hailed for their success.

Liam Rochford, faculty leader of science at Jarrow School, said: “To win such a prestigious competition involving many independent schools is a remarkable achievement and one the students should be extremely proud of.

“The students involved are all exceptional students with a real aptitude for science. They will without doubt do Jarrow School proud in the final.”

Schools from as far north as Berwick, including many independent and boarding schools, took part.

The first challenge was a practical examination, with students having to complete a series of tasks associated with conducting work in a chemistry laboratory.

They then watched a chemistry practical demonstration in a lecture theatre before having to answer questions on what they had observed.

The final challenge saw the students go head-to-head with the other schools in a chemistry quiz. Jarrow come out as resounding winners by over 30 points.

The students will now travel to Loughborough University at the end of April, to compete against the other 27 regional winners in the national final.