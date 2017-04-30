Replacement bus service in place as Metro service suspended on section of line

Metro services have been suspended along a stretch of the line following an afternoon of disruption.

Trains are not running between Gateshead Stadium and Pelaw, but trains are now running between Pelaw and South Hylton and to South Shields.

A spokesman for Metro said: "There is a bus replacement running in this area.

"Please use Gateshead interchange if travelling further than Gateshead Stadium."

It follows issues earlier today, when no trains are operated on the routes in and out of South Tyneside and Sunderland due to a problem with the power supply.

The service was been brought to a halt between Monument and Brockley Whins and Monument and Jarrow, with Go North East buses accepting Metro tickets.

For further updates check @My_Metro on Twitter and the Tyne and Wear Metro Facebook page.