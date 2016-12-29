Rescue mission after car goes over South Tyneside cliffs and lands in North Sea

A car has gone over cliffs in South Tyneside sparking a rescue mission.

Police received reports of concern for a man at Marsden Cliffs, off Coast Road, South Shields, at 3.50am yesterday.

Pictures by South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade.

The man, who was his 20s and uninjured, was found by officers on rocks and taken to hospital as a precaution

Members of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were also called out but were stood down moments later.

However, the brigade's honorary secretary Tom Fennelly, said his team called back out again at around 8am today after a car was found wedged on rocks at Manhaven, which is between Camel's Island and Frenchman's Bay at Marsden.

It's not thought anyone was in the car when it went over the cliffs

Mr Fennelly said: "Before we even made it out were were stood down on the original call. Then this morning we were called out again to assess a car which had been found wedged between rocks at Manhaven. which is also called Boaty's Bay.

"The car had been moved by the sea, so wasn't in its original landing position.

"It was decided that it would be most appropriate for the National Trust and South Tyneside Council to say what course of action should be taken as they're land owners and the local authority."

The vehicle was still stuck between the rocks this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "At 3.50am yesterday morning (Wednesday, December 28) police received a report of concern for a man at Mardsen Cliffs. Officers attended and it appears a vehicle had gone into the water.

"The man, in his 20s, was found on the rocks and taken to hospital as a precaution. He did not suffer any physical injuries."