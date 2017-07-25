Residents gather petition over fears Whitburn Library could close

Have your say

More than 1,000 residents have signed a petition in a bid to save a village library from closure.

Brian Holey set about collecting names in response to Whitburn Library coming under threat due to council funding cuts.

There is a real fear we are going to lose this facility Brian Holey

It is one of four which could be closed as part of cost-cutting measures.

The others are East Boldon, Boldon Lane and Primrose Library.

A consultation is underway by South Tyneside Council.

The council is looking for community groups to take over the running of libraries - otherwise, they face closure when funding is pulled in December.

The council is focusing its resources on its four multi-purpose hubs - The Word in South Shields, Hebburn Central, Jarrow Hub and Cleadon Park.

A petition with 1,290 signatures to save Whitburn Library has been handed to the council during a recent meeting of the East Shields and Whitburn community area forum.

Mr Holey, 69, said: “The library is used by lots of older people and younger people through reading groups.

“We don’t have a community centre, and there is a real fear we are going to lose this facility.

“Ever since I can remember there has been a library in the village, and we want to keep it that way.”

A petition against the closure is still available for people to sign at the Barnes Institute, Village Cafe and village hairdressers.

To take part in the council’s consultation, email libraryconsultation@southtyneside.gov.uk, complete an online questionnaire at your local library or visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/libraries