Residents invited to have their say on OAP flats plan

People are being invited to air their views on plan for a new development on their doorsteps.

South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust aims to build a 36-apartment complex at Bowman Street, Whitburn, after the former Croftside House sheltered housing unit was demolished earlier this year.

The independent housing company plans to create one and two-bedroomed apartments for older people

Residents are being invited to voice their opinions on the plan at Whitburn Library on Monday between 2pm and 6pm.

Brian Scott, company secretary at South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust, said: “We are looking to submit a planning application for the new development next month, so we are keen to hear people’s views before we finalise the design of the scheme.

“We are inviting people along so they can see the plans and let us know what they think.”

The plans will see ‘care-ready’ apartments with communal areas including a residents’ roof garden.

Coun Allan West, South Tyneside Council’s lead member for housing and transport, said “We have an ageing population and it is our responsibility to ensure we build the homes people want and need.

“These plans show what promises to be a fantastic development providing first class accommodation.

“I’d encourage people to go along to Mondays event and take a look for themselves.”

Residents can also contact the project team at South Tyneside Housing Ventures trust on 03000 1236633 or email Housing.Ventures@southtyneside.gov.uk.

Comments need to be submitted by November 6.