Search

Residents petition over fears Whitburn Library could close

Coun Peter Boyack is handed the petition against the closure of Whitburn Library by Trevor Foreman
Coun Peter Boyack is handed the petition against the closure of Whitburn Library by Trevor Foreman
0
Have your say

More than 1,000 residents havesigned a petition in a bid to save a village library from closure.

Brian Holey set about collecting names in response to Whitburn Library coming under threat due to council funding cuts.

There is a real fear we are going to lose this facility

Brian Holey

Whitburn Library is one of four which could be closed as part of cost-cutting measures.

The others are East Boldon, Boldon Lane and Primrose Library.

A consultation is underway by South Tyneside Council.

The council is looking for communityh groups to take over the running of lidraries - otherwise, they face closure when funding is pulled in December.

The council is focusing its resources on its four multi-purpose hubs - The Word in South Shields, Hebburn Central, Jarrow Hub and Cleadon Park.

A petition with 1,290 signatures to save Whitburn Library has been handed to the council during a recent meeting of the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum.

Mr Holey, 69, said: “The library is used by lots of older people and younger people through reading groups.

“We don’t have a community centre and there is a real fear we are going to lose this facility.

“Ever since I can remember there has been a library in the village and we want to keep it that way.”

A petition against the closure is still available for people to sign at the Barnes Institute, Village Cafe and village hairdressers.

To take part in the council’s consultation email libraryconsultation@southtyneside.gov.uk or residents can complete an online questionnaire at their local library or by visiting www.southtyneside.gov.uk/libraries