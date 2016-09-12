Resurfacing work planned to give A19 drivers 'smoother and safer journeys'

A section of a major North East road is to be resurfaced as transport chiefs work to improve the route.

Resurfacing work on the northbound side of the A19 in Thirsk will begin on Sunday to provide drivers with smoother and safer journeys.

Contractors for Highways England are resurfacing just under 2 miles of the A19 between Over Silton and Osmotherley.

The work, which is expected to be completed by the end of September, will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am.

Highways England Project Manager Phil Leng said: “This project will provide drivers with smoother and safer journeys along this stretch of the northbound A19 in Thirsk.

“Every effort is being made to ensure disruption to traffic is kept to a minimum.

"We are carrying out as much work as we can overnight while traffic levels are at their lowest and we have scheduled our works to fit around the A1 Leeming to Barton scheme.”

The work will be carried out from Sunday 18 September at 8pm until 6am on Thursday, September 22, and will start again on Saturday, September 24, at 8pm until 6am on Monday September 26.

Clearly signed diversions will be in place via the A19/A61 South Kilvington northbound exit slip road, the A168 to Northallerton, the A684 and back on at Osmotherley junction – northbound entry slip road.