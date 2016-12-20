Revamped cafe aims for sweet taste of success at former Bede’s World

A visitor attraction in South Tyneside is hoping it will become a hive of activity when its cafe is relaunched.

A modern coffee shop and eatery is to open at the former Bede’s World site - now called Jarrow Hall, Anglo-Saxon Farm Village and Bede Museum.

Eve McPadden, left, and Sarah Daglish, with Leigh Venus, Groundworks operations manager heritage and culture, at Jarrow Hall.

It is being launched by entrepreneurs Sarah Daglish and Eve McPadden, who are bringing the Hive Coffee Company brand to the venue, on Church Bank, Jarrow, next year.

The shop will be open when Jarrow Hall is fully launched in April. The venue reopened for business in October after being taken on by communities’ charity Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle.

The revamped cafe will feature specialist drinks and dishes, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free.

Sarah said: “We are really happy to be working alongside Groundwork at Jarrow Hall and with the community of South Tyneside, reviving the hall’s former café.

It will be an excellent chance to provide something different and exciting for South Tyneside Sarah Daglish

“We look forward to inviting visitors old and new to Hive Coffee Company at Jarrow Hall, to sample our high-quality coffee and food offer.

“It will be an excellent chance to provide something different and exciting for South Tyneside, bringing a new business venture to the local area.”

Eve added: “Our concept is based around the idea of a hive, with the hive being a place where bees gather to live and work.

“For us, the idea of a hive is the coming together of people in a shared space for a specific cause. Within the history of the Jarrow Hall site, traditionally there have been kept bees, and it has been a pleasant surprise to feel like we are already linked to that past.

“In our hive, we want to encourage people to connect, using it as a hub for interactions by starting with a cup of coffee and a bite to eat.”

Sarah and Eve met while pupils at Jarrow School, and set up their business after graduating from Newcastle University.

Leigh Venus, Groundwork’s operations manager heritage and culture, said: “It’s great that Hive Coffee Company is bringing new life, and a menu full of flavour, to Jarrow Hall House.

“Groundwork is continuing to make many improvements and additions to the Jarrow Hall visitor attraction, and the arrival of the Hive Coffee Company is a key part of our new, integrated offer for visitors and the local community, and something very different for the local area.”