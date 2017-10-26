Revamped garden opens at home of South Shields charity

The newest patron at a South Tyneside based cancer charity paid a visit to the centre to present a plaque and officially open their revamped garden.

Dame Margaret Barbour was behind a £2,000 donation to Cancer Connctions, which is based in Harton Lane, South Shields, after the charity was nominated to receice the boost from the Royal Warrant Holders Association.

The Royal Warrant presented to Cancer Connections South Shields Picture by FRANK REID

The money was used towards the cost of revamping the garden to make it more accessible for wheelchair users.

The remainder of the cost was met by the Asda Foundation.

Yesterday, Dame Margaret Barbour visited Cancer Connections to present the charity with a plaque to mark the completion of work.

Co-founder of Cancer Connections Reg Hall said: “We have just opened our garden following the renovation to make it more accessible for wheelchair users which was made possible with the help from the Asda Foundation and the Royal Warrant Holders Association.

We are really grateful for the help we’ve received. Reg Hall

“We were told about the group by Dame Margaret Barbour and during a previous visit had asked us if we needed anything in particular.

“At the time we were just starting to carry out work in the garden.

“The money they gave us helped to improve the paving and entrance into the garden.

“A lot of our visitors enjoy the garden so we are really grateful for all the help we have received.”

Cancer Connections provides help and support to those diagnosed with cancer and their families.

The charity relies on grants and donations to provide a range of services including counselling, bereavement support and advice on benefits.

The Royal Warrant Holders Association is made up of companies who supply goods or services to the household of the Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh or the Prince of Wales.

South Tyneside-based Barbour, founded in 1894, provides the Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales with protective waterproof and protective clothing.

Over the years it has branched out to specialising in footwear and accessories as well as its traditional protective outerwear clothing.

For more details on Cancer Connections, services available and drop-in opening times visit cancerconnections.org.uk