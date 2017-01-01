Revealed: The top 10 ways of raising money for charity

The good old raffle remains the UK’s favourite way to help raise money for good causes, according to new research.

Almost one in five of us (19%) took part in a charity raffle in the past 12 months - making it the UK’s top fundraising activity of the year.

Tea and cake also play a big part in the nation’s charity fundraising efforts, revealed a YouGov poll commissioned by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).

The 10 most popular fundraising events of 2016 were:

1. Raffle (19%)

2. Tea and coffee morning (11%)

3. Bake sale (9%)

4. Quiz (8%)

5. Fancy dress / dress down day (5%)

6. Second hand sale (4%)

7. Walking (3%)

8. Charity auction (3%)

9. Putting on a performance / doing something creative (3%)

10. Running (2%)

More women than men said they had taken part in a fundraising event last year. Previous research shows women are consistently more likely than men to support charities.

Numbers sponsoring people to do something for charity have increased significantly in recent years.

About one in three people sponsored someone in 2015 according to CAF’s UK Giving 2015 report.

When CAF conducted similar research in 2010-11, just 11% said they had sponsored someone for charity.

Susan Pinkney, head of research at CAF, said: "People in the UK have a proud tradition of being among the most generous in the world when it comes to getting behind good causes.

“While millions of us donate money to charity every week, there are countless other ways in which you can do something to support the work of a favourite charity.

“Raising money for charity can be a really good reason to do something you enjoy.

"2017 could be a great time to think about combining doing something fun or fulfilling a long-held ambition with supporting a cause you care about.”