Revealed - the weird and wonderful objects found in North East drains and sewers

An animal skull, a bra and a full can of lager are among the bizarre objects discovered in North East drains and sewers.

Northumbrian Water has released a top five list of the strangest things its engineers have found in the region's pipe network.

The bra which destroyed a sewer on Teesside

The rule is that only toilet paper, pee and poo should be flushed down the toilet, but over the years, some more intriguing items have turned up:

Here is a rundown of the top five strangest things found in the firm's network of drains:

1) A full-size shower curtain that someone managed to flush and which caused a lot of damage to the network in Jesmond

2) One fully operational set of false teeth, found in a drainage pipe in Stanley - never reclaimed!

3) A full size animal skull, found blocking the networks in South Tyneside.

4) One full can of Foster’s lager, also found in South Tyneside, and flushed unopened.

5) A bra, which caused so much damage that a sewer in Teesside actually collapsed.

The North East is not the UK capital for weird stuff in the drains, however, with items including a dismantled greenhouse, a space hopper and even a hand grenade being found in the bowels of sewers in other areas.

But Northumbrian Water is emphasising that although bizarre, none of these items come close to matching the problems caused by the thousands of wet wipes flushed down the loo, or the greasy fats and oils poured down the sink.

The firm's engineers expect to clear around 17,500 blockages this year and more than half of these will have been preventable and caused by items wrongly flushed or put down the drains.

It is urging customers to ensure only toilet paper, pee and poo go down the toilet and all other itmes go in the bin.

For more information visit https://www.nwl.co.uk/your-home/your-services/love-your-drain.aspx