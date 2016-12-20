Revealed: When bins will be collected in South Tyneside over Christmas

South Tyneside residents are being advised of revised bin collection times over the Christmas period.

The changes affect both the grey refuse and blue recycling bins.

If the bins would usually be expected to be collected on Tuesday, December 27, this will instead happen on Wednesday, December 28.

Collections due on Wednesday, December 28 will take place on Thursday, December 29.

Similarly, the collections due on Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30 will also instead happen a day later.

All bin collections will return to normal on Tuesday, January 3.

The Recycling Village, at Middlefields Industrial Estate in South Shields, will be open for longer after Christmas.

It will open from 9am until 7.30pm from Monday, December 26 until Wednesday, January 4.

For more information, visit www.southtyneside.info/wasteandrecycling