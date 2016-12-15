Revealed: Your South Tyneside Pub of the Year winner!

Staff at a South Tyneside watering hole are saying ‘cheers’ to punters who have voted for them to win the Shields Gazette’s Pub of the Year Award.

Hogarths on Mile End Road in South Shields has been voted as the best pub in the borough following a vote by readers.

Hogarths Shields Gazette Pub of the Year. Manager Martin Wood

The competition asked the public to select their favourite based on the qualities they believe make up a great pub.

Delighted manager Martin Wood, 33, said he wanted to thank the customers and his dedicated team of 22 staff for their support since he took over the new pub over a year ago.

“I am over the moon that we have won the award and want to thank the customers who voted for us,” Mr Wood said.

“It means that the customers are happy with us and they appreciate all of our hard work. “The staff are also over the moon to win and Amber Taverns - which operates the pub - has rewarded staff by putting on a Christmas party for them to say a big thank you.”

Hogarths Shields Gazette Pub of the Year. Manager Martin Wood

He added: “We took over the pub over a year ago now and since then we have hit the ground running. “Everyone in Shields seems to like the pub and we see a wide range of people come through the door. “No expense was spared in doing up the pub and now we have won we are going to continue to look for ways to improve and offer more to customers.

“The ethos is that it’s not just a pub, but a social hub for the whole community. “Some of our customers don’t have any family, so their social time is standing at the bar talking to staff.

“I want to thank the customers for voting, as it is them that makes the pub and with their continued support we hope to win again next year.”