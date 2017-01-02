Reward offered to reunite teenager with lost mobile containing last picture of his gran

A teenager is devastated after losing his phone contain the final pictures of his gran.

Tyler Robertson left the matte black iPhone 7 in the back of a taxi following a night out on New Year's Eve.

The 19-year-old climbed into the taxi, behind McDonald's in Smithy Street, South Shields, and headed home to Hebburn at about 3am, yesterday.

However, at 11.35pm on New Year's Eve Tyler's gran had passed away at home - just hours after he had snapped some final pictures wit her.

Mum Nicola Robertson, from Hebburn,is now offering a £100 reward if the phone can be found.

Nicola said: "He's absolutely devastated.

"He'd been to see his gran, who had been poorly for quite seem time, a bit earlier in the day and he took some picture of them together.

"She then sadly died a few hours later. His phone had ran out of battery and when in the taxi home he'd asked his girlfriend to keep it and it must have dropped on the floor.

"We're not bothered about the actual phone, it's the pictures we want and they weren;t backed up."

If you have found Tyler's phone call Nicola on 07869014070