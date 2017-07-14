RNLI crews called out after reports man was in distress at Souter Lighthouse

Emergency crews were called out this evening following reports of concern for a man walking on cliff tops.

They were called to an area near Souter Lighthouse, in Marsden, South Shields, just after 8pm.

Souter Lighthouse in South Shields. Copyright Google Maps.

The North East Ambulance Service, coastguard, Sunderland RNLI crews and the police attended the scene and after a short while the man was taken into the care of the police.

A spokeswoman for UK Coastguard said: "We were called by the North East Ambulance Service after there were reports a male was in distress close to Souter Lighthouse.

"We sent Sunderland Coastguard rescue team, South Shields Voluntary Life Brigade and Sunderland RNLI lifeboats.

"Police were also in attendance and they eventually took the man into their care."