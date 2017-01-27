Road chiefs signal new traffic lights could be installed on major route

Traffic lights could be installed on a major roundabout in and out of South Tyneside to handle extra vehicles generated by a growing town.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed signals may be drafted in on the junction of the A194 Leam Lane in Jarrow and Mill Lane, which leads to Hebburn.

The management scheme is being considered as housing developments in Hebburn continue.

This includes The Maples, which is being built by Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Homes off Monkton Lane.

The council says once the new estate is complete, the added traffic may mean there is a need to manage the additional traffic using the area’s roads.

A council spokesman said: “When phase two of the new housing development on Monkton Lane is occupied there will be a requirement to manage the flow of additional traffic in the area.

“As a result of more housing, more cars will wish to use Mill Lane and as such signalling may be required at the roundabout.

“The housing development is ongoing. “There is no date for the implementation of any signalisation of the roundabout at present and any necessary consultation will take place in due course.”