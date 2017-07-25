Road closure means more misery for motorists at Lindisfarne roundabout

There are more delays at one of South Tyneside's busiest junctions today - even though a year's roadworks have now finished.

The £7.5million Lindisfarne junction project finished last week.

But traffic has been queuing this morning as drivers use the road instead of the A185, which is closed for resurfacing.

The two-phased project will replace worn out surfacing, as well as improving safety and vehicle capacity on the A185 corridor.

South Tyneside Council warned motorists last week that the scheme - which started yesterday - wouldinvolve road closures in order to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.

The first phase involves resurfacing the A185 Jarrow Road from the southern Tyne Tunnel portal to Jarrow Slake (Pilgrim’s Way) and improvements to the junction of the A185 and Church Bank.

The works will take around two weeks to complete, during which 24-hour week-day road closures are in place. No closures will be in place at weekends. Diversion routes are in place as required with the main diversion route being via the Lindisfarne Junction when leaving or joining the A19.

The second phase, which is due to start on August 21 and last around a week, will involve improvements on the A185/Howard Street approach to the Tyne Tunnel. This will require road closures but it is planned that these will be overnight only.

Access to the Bede Industrial Estate will be maintained at all times from the A194 Arches approach.