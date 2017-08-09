Roadworks near Tyne Tunnel are complete - but there’s more on the way

Drivers are facing fresh disruption in South Tyneside after the first phase of road improvements around the Tyne Tunnel.

Work, which involved replacing worn out road surfacing on the A185 Jarrow Road as well as a junction upgrade, finished as scheduled on Friday.

The two-week long scheme necessitated road closures and diversions via the Lindisfarne Roundabout on the A194, which has recently undergone major improvement works.

The second phase of the A185 programme will get underway in the week commencing August 21 and will involve improvements on the Howard Street approach to the Tyne Tunnel

They are scheduled to last a week and will involve overnight road closures.

Coun Allan West, lead member for housing and transport, said: “The A185 works obviously had a knock-on effect on traffic flow through Lindisfarne.

“Now that the first phase of that work is over and the roads are fully open, we expect people to see the full benefits of the completed Lindisfarne project.

The £400,000 A185 project included resurfacing the road from the southern Tyne Tunnel to Jarrow Slake and improvements to the Church Bank junction.

Coun West added: “As well as replacing the surfacing, the other aims of this scheme are to improve safety and increase vehicle capacity on the Tyne Tunnel approach, which as anyone who uses this route regularly will know, can be something of a bottleneck.

“During the first phase, the council took the opportunity to clean the road gullies, drainage system, carry out general maintenance on crash barriers and cut back trees.

“As always, we thank motorists for their patience.”