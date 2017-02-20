Rock for Rotary and raise cash for good causes

Music fans are being given the chance to rock the night away in aid of good causes in South Tyneside.

Cleadon Rotary Club has joined forces with a bands from across the region to host an evening of live music.

We are trying to attract new people by holding more diverse fundraising activities Rob Mackins

The event, taking place at the Hedworth Hall in Dean Road, South Shields, will be raising funds for The Cruse Crew, The Kayaks and Hartlepool schoolboy Alfie Smith.

The Cruse Crew supports bereaved families and children through drop-ins sessions and activities, while the Kayaks support families with children and young people who have special needs.

Nine year-old Alfie, who has cerebral palsy, needs to raise at least £50,000 to fund a life-changing operation which will enable him to walk for the first time.

The night has been organised by Rotary Club member Rob Mackins and will feature bands including Second Landing; Like a Wookie; Death To Indie and Fire Lady Luck.

Mr Mackins said: “The event has been organised under the banner of the Rotary Club and it’s a way of letting people know we are there and what we do, as well as raise funds for good causes.

“As a club we recognise that the membership has traditionally been older, so we are also trying to attract new people by holding more diverse fundraising activities.

“The bands we have lined up are all fantastic and everyone is looking forward to the night.”

Meanwhile, Jarrow-based Community Corner is also holding a family party at the Hedworth Hall in aid of Alfie.

Both events take place on Saturday and tickets are priced £5.

Tickets are available for both events on the door for both.