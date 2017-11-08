Rock night tribute to remember South Shields school worker Lisa Kelly

The life of a much-loved school worker and mum is to be celebrated with a night of music and fun.

The sudden death of Lisa Kelly in the grounds of Bamburgh School in March devastated all those who knew her.

Lisa Kelly

The 35-year-old mum to twins Scarlett and Jasmine, worked at the school as an education practitioner.

In tribute, staff have come together to host a rock night at The Queen Vic in Victoria Road, South Shields, on Friday.

The night aims to rememberthe life of Lisa, who lived in Jarrow with partner Gav Calvert, and raise funds for her family.

Dawn Lally, educational practitioner at Bamburgh School who worked alongside Lisa, said: “As a school we wanted to do something for Lisa’s family.

“We have held fundraising nights in the past for the school, but we thought this year we would like to donate the money raised to Lisa’s family.

“The night is all about remembering Lisa and celebrating her life.

“It has been a joint effort by everyone at the school, led by Ben Marshall.

“The tickets are going quite well. We would love to see as many people as possible on the night.

“As well as the band we will have raffles and blind cards with a variety of prizes available for people to win.”

The night will feature music from The Sound Cartel and singer Lee Kirkland, a buffet, raffles, air guitar competition and Irish Bingo.

Lisa collapsed and died in the car park of Bamburgh School in South Shields on March 15.

She was airlifted to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary but could not be saved.

Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects at her funeral held in South Shields.

Tickets for the music event, priced £5, are available now from the Queen Vic or Bamburgh School.