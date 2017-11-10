Rock star Rick Wakeman set for South Shields show

Rick Wakeman – who made chart history earlier this year when his Piano Portraits album became the first solo piano album to enter the Top 10 – is in South Tyneside tonight.

Rick Wakeman: Piano Portraits UK tour, arrives at The Customs House in Mill Dam, South Shields, at 7.30pm.

The show will include at least eight pieces from the album, plus other musical surprises, interspersed with hilarious anecdotes from this well-known and accomplished raconteur, whose music career spans five decades.

Tickets are priced from £25 and are available from the box office on (0191) 454 1234.

They are also available online at www.customshouse.co.uk.