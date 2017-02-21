Royal Navy recruit from South Shields sails through first training stage

A recruit from South Shields is on course for a career at sea having completed the first stage of his Royal Navy training.

Trainee Naval Airman Kane Grant joined the service in November and began his induction training at HMS Raleigh in Cornwall.

He has now completed an intensive 10-week course designed to teach him the skills he will rely upon throughout his career.

The course culminates with the passing-out-parade when the successful recruits march out before their families and friends.

The former pupil of Whitburn Church of England School previously worked as a service advisor in a garage.

He said: “I joined the Royal Navy to push myself and find my limits, and to help me better understand my potential.

“Training has been challenging; in fact it’s the most challenging thing I’ve done in life so far, but it’s allowed me to do things I’ve never done before and will continue to offer new opportunities in the future.

“I’m looking forward to my specialist training and after that I intend to work hard for my promotion. Hopefully I’ll be a Petty Officer one day.”

With the first phase of his training complete, Kane’s next challenge is to learn the skills of his chosen trade as an aircraft handler.

This will take place at the Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose in Cornwall.

There he will learn to use the lifts, mechanical handlers and chocks and lashings used on board ships to secure the aircraft to the deck. He will also learn how to fight fuel, hangar and aircraft fires.

The Royal Navy’s Initial Naval Training course is underpinned by nine ‘core maritime skills’ that are the foundations of naval life and underpin operational effectiveness.

Recruits are taught the basics of Naval discipline and customs. They learn about navigation and are given the chance to take the helm of their own medium sized inflatable boat during a waterborne orienteering exercise.

Royal Navy personnel can also be called upon to play a vital role in land-based operations, so recruits undergo training in basic combat skills which includes survival in the field.

Fitness is a key component of the training and is delivered using a disciplined method of military fitness which focuses on developing co-ordination and individual physical strength and endurance.

As the course progresses the recruits take part in three extended exercises to test their skills and understanding of the principles they have been taught.