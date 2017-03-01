Royal Philharmonic Orchestra comes to Sunderland Empire for special concert

Families including children with additional needs can enjoy the sounds of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as it visits the Sunderland Empire.

Featuring a 25-piece orchestra the concert, on Sunday, March 26, will take the audience on a voyage of musical discovery, exploring the world of orchestral music through classical masterpieces alongside well-known TV and film themes.

At the end of the concert there will be an opportunity to meet the musicians and even have a go at playing some instruments.

The relaxed concert of Orchestras Live Sound Around with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is presented by local young people from mainstream and special needs settings, who have been working together in producing the performance.

The concert is primarily designed for patrons who may be concerned about attending an orchestral concert and may find visiting the theatre a daunting experience.

This informal performance is designed to benefit patrons with additional needs, such as autism, ADHD, dementia, young children or anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment such as first time theatre visitors.

Hollie Coxon, creative learning manager, Sunderland Empire said: “This is the first relaxed orchestral concert to be held at Sunderland Empire and is a fantastic opportunity for patrons to experience the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a relaxed setting.

"We have successfully held relaxed performances for pantomime over the years and this is a key addition to our offer.

"We are committed to growing the range of relaxed theatrical events at the venue to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience buzz and excitement of live theatre and our recent nomination for the national Autism Professionals Awards is evident of this."

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults while people with additional needs, carers and U18s can get in for £5.

A £1.90 per ticket booking fee and £2.85 transaction fee applies to phone and online bookings.