Rubbish dumped in South Shields back lane sparks appeal to find culprits

Council bosses have asked residents for help to trace fly tippers who dumped building rubble in a back lane in South Tyneside.

The rubbish was discovered in a back lane behind John Williamson Street and Dean Road, South Shields, on Monday at around 5.45pm.

It is thought the waste, mainly building materials, was taken there using a tipper vehicle.

Council chiefs are calling on the public to help them to catch those responsible.

Coun Moira Smith, lead member for area management and community safety at South Tyneside Council, said: “It is disgraceful that some people think they can dump their rubbish in our streets and back lanes.

“Abandoning waste is not only a criminal offence, it is very expensive to clean up, unsightly and can be harmful to the public and wildlife – even more so if targeted by arsonists.

Coun Moira Smith.

“We will not tolerate it and will prosecute the culprits wherever possible.”

She added: “We do, however, need help from the public. We are appealing for local residents or anyone else who may have witnessed this incident to contact us with any information they may have to help us trace the person responsible.

“We understand that a vehicle was used so we would ask anyone with a description of the vehicle or registration details to get in touch.

“By working together we can tackle this scourge on society.”

Coun Smith added: “We would also like to remind people that we have recycling and disposal skips at the Recycling Village at Middlefield Industrial Estate, in South Shields, where a variety of rubbish can be taken and disposed of legally, safely and responsibly.

“There is absolutely no reason why anyone should act in such an irresponsible manner, and risk a fine in doing so.”

The recycling village, based at Middlefield Industrial Estate, in Tyne Dock, South Shields, is open daily from 8am until 6pm.

There is also a site available at Middlefields Transfer Waste Station, where businesses and builders can take their waste through a licensed waste management site.

There is a charge for this service.

Anyone with information on the incident or to report any flytipping call the council’s customer contact centre on 427 7000. All calls will be treated in the strictest confidence.

For more details about waste and recycling in South Tyneside visit, www.southtyneside.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling.