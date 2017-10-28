Rugby team braves windy weather to abseil down Marsden Grotto

A dedicated rugby team braved the elements to take on a fundraising abseil challenge at Marsden Grotto.

Westoe Predators Under-13s team organised the unique initiative to raise funds to send the players to a tournament in Doncaster next year.

Around 75 people including players, parents and coaching staff, took part in the event today, which saw participants abseil town the lift shaft of the iconic Marsden Grotto building towards the beach below.

Coach Lee Simpson, 48, from South Shields, said he was delighted with the good turn out despite the extremely windy conditions of the day.

He even took part in the event himself, abseiling down the historic building dressed as a wolf to reference the team’s name of predators.

Mr Simpson said: “The event kicked off around 11am and throughout the day groups went down the lift shaft two at a time - with around 10 people being harnessed at a time.

“I am really pleased with the turn out, it is the first time we have done this, although we have done loads of different things with Keswick Adventures in the past such as scrambling.

“All the kids are under 13 and they are doing it as well as the adults.

“They are all buzzing about it and we have managed to raise a couple of thousand pounds.”

The abseil was facilitated by Keswick Adventures, an outdoor activity and adventure provider who deliver a range of outdoor activities to suit all ages and abilities.

The team hoped to raise funds so that the team can take part in a tournament next summer.

The Westoe Predators Under-13s team - which is lead by head coach David Holman -hoped to raise as much as possible to that they could go on tour next summer.

The rugby tour will take place in Doncaster and see the team play in a rugby tournament against other teams from across the country.

Around 60 people are set to go on the trip, including 30 players, along with coaching staff and parents so funds are needed to pay for things such as accommodation and travel for the group.

Each year the team also organises numerous events for the kids to get involved in.

Mr Simpson, who has been a coach for three years, added: “We do two or three things each year, especially during the summer when we don’t play rugby, such as a surf school.

“They are a great group of kids.”