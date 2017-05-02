Safe outdoor swimming sessions heading to South Shields seafront

A free swimming initiative is set to make a splash this summer as it returns to South Shields.

Swim Safe, a programme of outdoor swimming and water safety sessions for children, is returning to Sandhaven beach this summer.

The project is delivered in partnership between Swim England and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) charity, with support from Norton by Symantec, a cyber security company.

And, Sandhaven beach at South Shields has once again been chosen to host the project.

As part of this initiative every primary school in England will also receive resources to help teach the next generation of explorers how to stay safe in the water.

Resource packs include teaching tools and information about water safety, with the aim of helping to ensure children enter the summer holidays with the right knowledge and skills to stay safe in the water.

Swim England CEO, Jane Nickerson, said: “Ensuring our young people know how to keep themselves safe in the water is vitally important.

“Swimming outdoors in the sea or in a lake is great fun, but it is very different to swimming in a pool.

“Our annual Swim Safe school sessions give thousands of young people the opportunity to learn about water safety, but not all schools are able to take part in these practical sessions.

“It is fantastic that through our work with Norton we are able to provide all primary schools with these new water safety resources and help ensure all children learns these vital skills.”

Nick Shaw, Vice President, Consumer Business Unit, Symantec, said: “With the summer holidays fast approaching it is important that parents are equipped to keep children safe. From surfing online to surfing the waves, children get up to all sorts in summer, which is why we have partnered with Swim England.

“We need to empower the next generation of scientists, pioneers and thinkers to explore the world, but do this in a controlled and safe way. Everything we do is focused on protecting that freedom, and our explorers, whilst easing parental worries along the way.”

The Swim Safe programme provides free outdoor swimming and water safety sessions over the summer holidays for young people aged between seven and 14.

Created by Swim England and the RNLI in 2013, more than 15,000 young people have already been through the Swim Safe programme, which this year is being run at over 20 beach, lake and other inland water locations, including Sandhaven.

Primary schools will receive their Swim Safe packs during April and they are also available to download via swimsafe.org.uk/school-resources.

To find out more about the practical sessions visit swimsafe.org.uk.