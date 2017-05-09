Scheme to improve Lindisfarne roundabout on course to finish on time

The end is in sight on a multi- million pound revamp at a major road junction in South Tyneside - but there is more disrution in the pipeline.

Work on Lindisfarne Road roundabout started last July - in a bid to ease congestion for motorists using Newcastle Road and Leam Lane in Jarrow.

For the past year motorists using the route in and out of South Shields have been faced with delays and tailbacks while work went on.

The scheme, costing £7.5 million pounds, involved widening both Lindisfarne and John Reid roundabouts and most of the dual carriageway in between from two to three lanes in both directions.

It also included flood alleviation works.

Now, the end is in sight as the project is on track to finish on schedule in July as workers get set to start the resurfacing work, on Monday, which will bring the scheme to an end.

The work, expected to last around seven weeks, will involve removing the existing top layer of the road surface, laying the new tarmac, reinstatement of white lines and erection of road signs.

The operation will require a total closure of sections of the road - which will be carried out overnight from 8pm to 6am on weekdays.

Diversion signs will be put in place throughout.

Coun Allan West, lead member for housing and transport, said: “The Lindisfarne project is on time and on budget and in just a couple of months people will really be able to reap the benefits of the improved road layout.

“The final resurfacing works will necessitate closing the road which will be done overnight to keep traffic disruption to a minimum.

“We have written to local residents to advise them of the works and once again on behalf of the council and contractor Galliford Try I’d like to thank people for their patience.”

It is the first of a programme of strategic transport investment projects to reduce congestion, reinforce the economic potential of the A19 corridor and establish a strategic gateway into South Tyneside.

The project received £6.1m from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) as part of the North East Growth Deal from Government.