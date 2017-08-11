School holiday kids show at South Shields Customs House

If you go down to the woods today - you might just find a summer panto for the kids.

The Customs House panto favourite, Doddington, is stealing the limelight in her own show …And the Cow Jumped into the Woods - once again.

The loveable dancing cow – affectionately known as Dodders - stars alongside David John Hopper, who reprises his panto role as Arbuthnot.

The duo have proved a hit with audiences since their appearance in Jack and the Beanstalk last year and in …And the Cow Jumped Over the Moon which was staged during the February half-term holiday.

They are new gearing up for …And the Cow Jumped into the Woods later this month.

The 60-minute show will delight children aged seven and under and their families.

David, who has also written the script, said: “It was so clear that everyone loved Doddington in the pantomime that we brought her back in February and sold out, so I’m thrilled to bring Dodders back for a third time in another fun show.

“Expects lots of laughter, shouting out and singing along!”

David and Dodders will be joined on stage by Bethan Amber Carr Brown, from South Shields, as Peggy, Dale Jewitt, from Rowlands Gill, as Mac and David McCarthy, from Alnwick, as Mr Twiddles, with the role of Little Red Riding Hood yet to be cast.

…And the Cow Jumped into the Woods runs from Wednesday, August 30, until Saturday, September 2, at 11am and 2pm (no 2pm show on Saturday, September 2).

Tickets are priced from £7.50 and are available from the Customs House box office on (0191) 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.

Families will also get the chance to meet Doddington and her friends after the show.