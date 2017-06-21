School launches memorial cup in memory of former pupil Liam Curry

Terror attack victim Liam Curry’s passion for sport is being kept alive at one of his former schools.

The 19-year-old was killed along with girlfriend Chloe Rutherford, 17, following the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, last month.

Liam Curry

Liam was well known for his love of sport, playing cricket and taking part in numerous cycling trips.

And it was his love of sport which inspired SS Peter and Paul RC Primary School, where Liam was once a pupil and where his mum Caroline teaches, to create a memorial cup in his name as a lasting tribute to him.

The trophy, engraved with his name, was presented to the school’s winning house - John House - at the end of its annual sports day.

Headteacher Maria Butt said: “Liam Curry was a keen cricketer and cyclist and we wanted to do something in his memory to reflect his love of sport.

We thought this would be a fitting tribute to his memory Maria Butt

“The Liam Curry Sports Award has been presented to John House, who were our first winners, and it will be presented each year to the winning house at the end of our sports day.

“As a school we wanted to do something to remember Liam and to show our support to his family. We thought this would be a fitting tribute to his memory.”

House Captain Darci Shaw, 10, who received the trophy on behalf of John House, said: “It is very special and a lovely way to remember Liam.”

Michael Hassan, 11, vice captain added: “It’s a nice way to honour Liam because of his sporting background and it will inspire others to do want to do well.”

SS Peter and Paul RC Primary School are to hold a raffle in memory of Liam Curry. Head boy Logan Kilburn, 11 and head girl Brooke Elliott, 10 with headteacher Maria Butt

The school in Olive Street, South Shields, have also launched a raffle to raise funds for Liam’s family.

Prizes up for grabs include a weekend in a luxury cottage in Northumberland, a break at the Hilton, a mid-week break at a holiday park in Penrith, tickets to go and see Little Mix, a signed South Shields football shirt, Sunderland AFC training kit and Newcastle United memorabilia.

Mrs Butt added: “Every year we hold a fun day to raise funds for the school, but this year we wanted to do something for Caroline and Zack.

“Businesses have been really generous and we have lots of lovely prizes that have been donated to us.”

House captain Darci Shaw, 10 and vice captain Michael Hassan, 11

The fun day will take place on June 30, within the school grounds, from 1pm, with a range of stalls and activities available to visitors.

Raffle tickets are available now from the school, priced £1.

The draw will take place on Monday July 10.

The Liam Curry Memorial Cup winners at SS Peter and Paul RC Primary School.