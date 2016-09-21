School marks 10th birthday with teddy bears’ picnic – despite bad weather

Pupils did not let the weather dampen their school’s 10th birthday celebrations as a picnic was held to mark the milestone.

Sea View Primary School, based in Norham Avenue North, South Shields, had planned to hold an outdoor teddy bears’ picnic to celebrate the occasion.

We ended up having the picnic in the corridors and the children all loved it Dionne Brown

Wet conditions meant that was not possible, but the celebrations did not stop, with the school instead improvising by holding the picnic in the corridors.

The schoolchildren, ranging from age five to 11, were all allowed to dress in non-uniform for the day, which marked 10 years since the school was opened, when Highfield Infant, Downhill Infant and Cheviot Junior Schools merged.

Sea View Primary School’s headteacher, Jane Cunningham, said: “The 10th birthday picnic was an opportunity to celebrate bringing together three schools, Highfield, Downhill and Cheviot, and the ongoing success of Sea View Primary.

“We are looking forward to going from strength to strength with fantastic children, supportive parents and a dedicated team of staff and governors”.

Dionne Brown, the school’s senior manager, said: “We were planning to go outside for the picnic, but the weather put a stop to that as the grass was too wet.

“We ended up having the picnic in the corridors and the children all loved it.

“We said it was non-uniform, so some of them came in dressed up.

“One little boy brought in a massive dinosaur, and it was a really fun day.

“The whole school took part, so that was from reception right up to Year 6, so everyone was part of the celebrations.”