Schoolgirl chops off flowing locks to help cancer charity

A schoolgirl who always tries to help others has cut off her long locks to support children battling cancer.

Katie Harte, 11, from The Cornfields in Hebburn, decided to take the plunge for the Little Princess Trust charity, which makes wigs for youngsters who lose their hair through cancer treatment.

Katie Harte has her hair cut by Creations owner Gillian Maclean, to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.

The Hebburn Comprehensive pupil got the idea after hearing of school friends doing the same and went for the big chop on Saturday at Creations Hair Salon, in the town’s Black Road.

Mum Kerry Harte, 44, said she was so proud of her daughter, who managed to raise £200 from sponsorship.

“It was all her own idea,” she said.

“She has been growing her hair for years, but one of her friends had it done a little while ago so she wanted to do the same.

Katie Harte has her hair cut by Creations owner Gillian Maclean, to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.

“She always thinks of other people before herself and has a heart of gold, she is a lovely girl.

“We are really proud of her.”

Mrs Harte, who works at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead, added: “She was really committed to it, but when getting closer to the day of the cut she said that although she was looking forward to it, she was a bit nervous.

“Her hair was waist-length before, so it was a big amount to have off, but she loves her hairstyle and it makes her looks a bit more grown up.

Katie Harte has her hair cut by Creations owner Gillian Maclean, to raise money for the Little Princess Trust. Writer:

“We are over the moon with the amount raised.”

For more information on the charity visit: www.littleprincesses.org.uk