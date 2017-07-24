Scunthorpe United to pay tribute to Bradley Lowery ahead of Sunderland game

Have your say

Tributes will be paid to the late Bradley Lowery at Wednesday's friendly between Scunthorpe United and Sunderland.

The six-year-old Black Cats fan, from Blackhall Colliery, passed away earlier this month after a long battle with neuroblastoma.

Bradley touched the hearts of people across the globe after receiving worldwide media attention when he was Sunderland's mascot on several occasions last season.

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to him from lots of high-profile figures and clubs in the game since his death, and that will continue at Glanford Park on Wednesday.

During a minute's applause before the game, 250 blue balloons will be released, while there will be a bucket collection to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

A Scunthorpe United statement said: "A minute’s applause will be held ahead of the Iron’s home pre-season friendly game against Sunderland on Wednesday evening (7.30pm kick-off).

"During the minute’s applause on Wednesday, we will be letting off 250 blue balloons into the sky in memory of Bradley.

"We will also have a bucket collection prior to the game in order to raise money for The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

"Some of the staff and bucket collectors will be wearing t-shirts in memory of Bradley. All the monies raised will help to aid research of neuroblastoma.

"Bradley's mother’s cousin will be in attendance during the game as a special guest, and as a representative for both the family and the foundation."