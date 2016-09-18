Sea rescue in Whitburn as kayaker pulled to safety

Rescuers recovered a kayaker from the water near Whitburn today as a river tragedy was averted.

HM Coastguard was alerted to a person who had got into difficulties this morning.

Rescue teams attended the scene and pulled the person to safety.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: "We received a call relating to concern when someone spotted a kayak and could hear someone shouting for help.

"We sent the Sunderland Coastguard team at 9.26am, as well as both boats from the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade.

"They recovered a person from the water who had got into difficulty. That person is now perfectly fine and well."