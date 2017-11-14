Seafront hotel up for sale in South Shields

A well-known hotel in South Tyneside has been put up for sale with a price tag of £1,600,000.

The Sea Hotel on the seafront, south Shields, is currently run by Best Western, but is being marketed by Newcastle-based property agent Christie & Co.

It sits opposite South Marine Park, a huge draw for visitors. Property agent

The three-storey freehold building has 37 bedrooms - a mixture of single, double or twin rooms and family rooms-, large restaurant, bars and function suite.

Also included in the sale will be its fish restaurant and takeaway - which is popular with seaside visitors, particularly during the summer months.

The Hotel was built in the 1930s and has a turnover of £1,320,903 a year.

Its car park is held under a long term council lease with a £300 per year ground rent.

The advert reads: “The Best Western Sea Hotel is prominently situated on South Shields sea front on the junction of Sea Road and the A183 which links to the town centre.

“It sits opposite South Marine Park which is a huge draw for local and regional visitors, and is opposite The Dunes Amusement Park which includes an arcade and pleasure park.

“There is excellent access to the beach which is approximately 100m away and there is also a good variety of bars, pubs, cafes and restaurant’s in the immediate vicinity.

“On the ground floor there is significant food and beverage space with a reception and office, the Cocktail Bar with seating for 30, a conservatory ideal for breakfasts and private dining.

“There is a further bar/lounge with seating for 40.

“The main restaurant can comfortably seat up to 130 covers and the hotel’s main function suite has a capacity of 120 and is ideal for larger parties and weddings.”

Trading figures are available to seriously interested parties upon request.

Anyone interested can call Christie and Co on 0191 687 0826.