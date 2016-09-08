Seal pup pictured lying on South Shields beach

A seal pup caused concern when it was spotted lying on the beach in South Shields.

The cute cub was spotted lying next to Marsden Rock by Wendy Price, who was visiting the Marsden Grotto pub with her family.

Reader Wendy Price photographed this seal pup lying on the beach near Marsden Rock.

She managed to get these cute snaps of the young animal, but was worried about it being there alone.

Wendy, of Cleadon Village, said: "Staff at the pub rang the RSPCA this morning who said as long as it is moving in and out the water, it'll be fine. However, it has stopped doing that and staff and visitors to the beach are growing more concerned for its welfare. It seems very distressed now.

"The RSPCA came down to check the seal but said at that time it seemed okay. We took our two kids to the Marsden Grotto for tea after school this afternoon, and our son Toby spotted the seal near Marsden Rock.

"It wasn't going in and out of the water, but was just sat at the shoreline seeming distressed. My husband Joel rang the RSPCA again, and they said if it was still there after 24 hours, they'd come back down to see him again. We do hope he's alright."