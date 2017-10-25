Search for conmen after elderly man was 'duped' into work contract

Police officers searching for two men as part of a bogus caller probe have released images of two men they would like to trace.

Northumbria Police believe the men can help with the inquiry and have released CCTV stills.

Officers hope people can help identify this man as part of their inquiries.

The incident happened at around 11.30am on Thursday, October 5, in Tadema Road, off Mowbray Road in South Shields.

A spokesman said: "An elderly resident was duped into signing a contract to having roof repairs that were not necessary.

"Officers are carrying out inquiries and keen to speak to the two men pictured as its believed they were in the area at the time and may be able to help."

The men, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 517 051017.