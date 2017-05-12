Search for flytippers after more than 100 tyres dumped in back lanes

Householders could hold the key to help an investigation into three incidents where tyres were ditched in back lanes.

Sixty tyres were then dumped at the rear of Imeary Street in South Shields on Tuesday.

Some of the tyres after they were found in a back lane in South Shields.

It followed on from an incident in the Dock Street and Lord Nelson Street area, when 40 tyres were abandoned, with another 40 tyres left at the back of Wharton Street, both in South Shields, on Thursday, May 5.

The tyres have since been removed but South Tyneside Council is keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the fly-tipping to come forward.

Councillor Moira Smith, lead member for area management and community safety, said: “It is simply unacceptable to blight the beauty of the borough in this way.

“Given the quantity of waste left, a wagon or lorry must have been used to transport the tyres to these locations.

"It is, therefore, highly likely that someone saw this waste being dumped so I would urge them to share any information they have so that we can bring the perpetrators to justice.

“I would also encourage anyone who lives in the area who has CCTV to check to see if these criminal acts were caught on camera.”

Coun Smith added: “The cost of removing and disposing of this waste is high and it is unfair that the burden should be placed on the shoulders of law-abiding taxpayers.”

Anyone with any information on these incidents or who witnesses other fly-tipping is encouraged to report it to the council.

Calls can be made in confidence.

Bicycle and car tyres from householders can be taken to the Recycling Village at Middlefields for correct disposal.

For further information about the many ways waste can be safely responsibly disposed of in South Tyneside click here or call the council's Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000.