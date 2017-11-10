Search for South Shields man wanted on recall to prison

Efforts are under way to trace a 29-year-old man who is wanted after breaching the terms of his prison licence.

Northumbria Police has issued an appeal for help to trace Raja Asad Hussain and hope members of the public can help officers track him down.

Hussain, who is from South Shields, is wanted on recall to prison.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 206 of 09/11/17.

Alternatively anyone with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.