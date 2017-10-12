Search is on for North-East contact centre stars

The search for the stars of the North East contact centre industry is on again as the North East Contact Centre Awards returns for its 15th year.

Entries for the North East Contact Centre Awards, which celebrate the achievements of the frontline and support staff, are now open.

We have one of the most exciting and thriving contact centre industries here in the North East of England and the North East Contact Centre Awards offers businesses a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate their achievements. Coun Harry Trueman

Hosted by MAKE it Sunderland and headline sponsor greenbean by NRG, the annual awards promise to be bigger and better with the introduction of three new categories for 2017, including Outstanding Contribution to the Community, Recruitment Champion and North East Contact Centre of the Year - Under 50 Seats.

Among the judging panel looking to grow the seeds of excellence are contact centre industry journalist, Alex Coxon, and The Forum’s Richard Abdy, a previous winner of the awards’ ‘Dream Team’ category.

Categories for the North East Contact Centre Awards 2017 include Contact Centre Adviser of the Year, Inspirational Leader, Sales Star and Multi-Channel Adviser, as well as the three new categories.

Previous winners include Home Group; Northumbrian Water; Tesco Bank; Sage Plc; and BGL Group.

“Back for the 15th time, this year’s awards are open to all organisations located in the region with a contact centre function. With 12 categories now to choose from, I’d urge all contact centres no matter how big or small to get their entries in before the November deadline.”

Brian Bailey, customer experience manager at BGL Group, said: “Competition at the North East Contact Centre Awards is tough, so it really is an honour to be recognised by the judges for the services we deliver.

For further information and to enter the North East Contact Centre Awards 2017, which will take place on Friday, February 2, 2018, at Ramside Hall, visit www.necontactcentreawards.co.uk. All entries should be submitted by Friday, November 17 2017.

To download a sponsorship pack visit www.necontactcentreawards.co.uk/sponsors or email alison@shesgottit.com