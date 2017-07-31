Search launched for dogs to star in musical's lead roles

A stage school is holding a doggy audition as it looks to sign up canine characters to its cast.

Fans of Legally Blonde will know that the star of the show is nothing without her pooch.

The cast of Legally Blonde: The Musical are preparing to welcome audiences to their performances later this month.

Long before celebrities started using pets as fashion accessories, Elle Woods was carrying her chihuahua, Bruiser, around in her designer handbag.

So, the producers of The Customs House Summer School production of Legally Blonde: The Musical are now looking for their very own Bruiser.

Open auditions are being held tomorrow at 1pm, at The Customs House in Mill Dam, South Shields.

As well as a chihuahua to play Bruiser, they are also looking for an English Bulldog to play Paulette Bonafonte’s dog, Rufus.

People are invited to bring their dogs along to the theatre, where they will be met by a judging panel featuring the director, Gareth Hunter, and the girls playing the characters the dogs belong to in the show.

Gareth said: “For Bruiser we need a chihuahua that is comfortable being carried around in a handbag and doesn’t bark too much.

"They need to be good with kids and loud noises and available for all of the shows and rehearsals.

“Rufus is a walk-on role, so the dog won’t be required for as many rehearsals, but they will be required for all of the shows and again, must be good with children and noises.”

Elle is being played by Laura Roberts, 14, from Cleadon, while her nail technician friend Paulette is being played by Jess Corrigan, 20, from Washington.

Legally Blonde: The Musical is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon, which has also been big on Broadway and the West End.

Elle is a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend, Warner Huntington III, by getting a law degree from Harvard University.

Her personality is totally out of sync with her classmates, who refuse to take her seriously, but she finds a friend in Emmett Richardson, who gives her advice.

When she eventually realises Warner will never take her back, she sets out to prove herself on her own terms.

Jess said: “I think Legally Blonde is a great film and so popular with so many people, especially girls, which is why so many people like the musical. It’s so girly and fun.

“My favourite thing about summer school is spending three weeks doing a fun musical with my best friends. It’s great to work with so many new faces as well.”

The show will run from Friday, August 1, to Sunday, August 13.

Performances start at 7pm on Friday and 2pm and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are from £11 and available from the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.

To register your interest in the auditions, send an email to Gareth at gareth@ionentertainment.co.uk.