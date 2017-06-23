Security stepped up at South Shields bar targeted in petrol bomb attack

The owner of a South Shields bar targeted in a petrol bomb attack has thanked the public for their support – and revealed security measures have been stepped up.

The Prosecco Lounge, on King George Road, was hit at about 12.15am on Monday.

More security cameras are being installed.

A brick was thrown through a glass pane, followed by a petrol bomb, with no one inside the building at the time.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident, while the management of the bar – formerly known as the White Ensign – are still coming to terms with what happened.

More security cameras are set to be installed, as will bright floodlights outside.

The bar reopened the afternoon after the incident, and owner Rofman Ahmed insists it is now business as usual.

He said: “The management team are taking immediate action to ensure customer and staff safety needs are in place.

“We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience caused, and hope this incident has not deterred any of our customers from dining with us.

“I’m still in shock about what happened.

“I don’t know why it happened in this bar, because it’s really popular and there’s never any trouble.

“We have lovely customers and a lovely atmosphere, and that won’t change.

“We’ve had the Prosecco Lounge for about 10 months and it’s a very busy, friendly bar.”

Mr Ahmed has thanked the bar’s customers for the way they have shown support this week.

He added: “The safety for our staff and customers is the most important thing, which is why we’re stepping up our security measures further.

“Our customers have supported us brilliantly since it happened, as have the people in the local area.

“We are really appreciative of that, and if anyone does know anything about what happened, please come forward.”

The attack caused minor damage to the interior, furniture and bar area.

Police are appealing for people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the arson to call them on 101.

Callers are asked to quote log number 16 19/06/17.

People can also call Crimestoppers with information on 0800 555 111.