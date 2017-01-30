See dramatic pictures as firefighters rescue man after he fell inside a cement mixer

These are the dramatic pictures that show firefighters battling to rescue a man after he fell inside a cement mixer while cleaning it.

Fire crews were called to Hamsteels Lane, Quebec, County Durham, after the worker fell into the mixer at around 11.45am.

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment in the rescue operation

Photos released by the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service showed rescuers working on the vehicle, including the use of cutting equipment on the mixing drum.

A spokeswoman for the service said: "It appears he slipped inside the mixer when he was cleaning it.

"Under his own weight, he fell on his leg and was not able to climb out."

The crew were able to get him out and he was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of North Durham.