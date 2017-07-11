See football shirts from teams across the world left in tribute to Bradley Lowery

Football shirts from clubs and countries around the world have been left to Bradley Lowery outside the home of the Black Cats.

A shrine at the Stadium of Light to the cancer battling six-year-old, who passed away last week, is growing by the day.

Tributes left to Bradley Lowery at the Stadium of Light.

The funeral of Bradley, of Blackhall Colliery, is due to take place on Friday at his home town.

As well as scores of Sunderland AFC shirts, replicas tops of North East rivals Newcastle United have also been left in tribute to him.

A Swansea City scarf has been left on railings at the stadium’s car park, as well as shirts from clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Rangers, Celtic, Manchester City, Birmingham City, Liverpool, Portsmouth and others.

Argentina and Brazil shirts are also present.

Tributes left to Bradley Lowery at the Stadium of Light.

Bradley lost his fight against the rare form of cancer on Friday after beating it once before when he was first diagnosed when he was 18 months old.

Doctors found that, despite rounds of tough medication, the disease had continued to spread and was terminal, with additional medication given in a bid to give him as long as possible while his family gave him as many happy memories as they could.

A fund of £750,000-plus raised in his name helped cover the cost of specialist treatment, with the remaining cash to now help others like him through the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

This Friday, his life will be celebrated at St Joseph’s RC Church, a short distance away from the home he shared with parents Gemma and Carl, and brother Kieran.

Tributes left to Bradley Lowery at the Stadium of Light.

His family will wear football shirts on the day, with those who are unable to make the service still pledging to show their continuing support for Bradley by wearing strips for the day.

Bradley’s funeral service will be held at 11.15am, with speakers to be set up so people outside can still hear the tributes led to him outside the Coast Road church.

A private cremation will then take place.

Donations to the foundation can be made via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bradleylowerysfight.