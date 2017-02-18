See how Sunderland star Jermain Defoe prepares for matches in new documentary

Sunderland fans can get a sneak peek into the life of star player Jermain Defoe - and the man who keeps him a cut above before every game.

New documentary 24/7 Jermain Defoe shows the England international training ahead of a match day, relaxing at home and speaking to his family.

The footage also features Daniel Johnson, who has cut Defoe’s hair for a number of years and often gives the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man a trim the day before matches.

Daniel also lists Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney and Welsh superstar Gareth Bale, who plays for Real Madrid, among his other footballing clients.

Also appearing in the documentary are Black Cats goalkeeper Vito Mannone, Lynden Gooch and Didier Ndong.

As well as showing Defoe and his team-mates training at the Academy of Light in Whitburn, he is filmed using the club’s cryo chamber, which uses sub-zero conditions to help players recover from action quicker.

Jermain Defoe gets his hair cut by Daniel Johnson.

Defoe’s family, including his mum and sister, pop up as well as he FaceTimes them on his iPhone.

The film’s climax sees Defoe picking up the North East Football Writers’ Player of the Year at Durham’s Ramside Hall at a star-studded night.

The documentary can be seen on Sunderland’s official YouTube channel.